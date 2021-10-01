After spending 13 years locked into a conservatorship with her father controlling her estate, Britney Spears is now a free woman. From the looks of her Instagram, the pop star is currently celebrating the big news with a vacation near the Pacific ocean.

“Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody,” the 39-year-old captioned her latest photo dump. “Pssss no photo edits…the tub curves.”

The pictures show the “Gimme More” singer posing nude beside an outdoor bathtub, with flower emojis strategically placed to cover her nipples and other private parts.

Other snaps see Spears walking on a beautiful white sand beach, wearing only her red bikini bottoms and covering her bare breasts with her French manicure tipped hands.

According to PEOPLE, the mother of two left for a vacation along with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, earlier this week to help distract and destress from Wednesday’s conservatorship hearing.

A clip posted to Asghari’s Instagram page sees the couple enjoying a boat ride together. “Baby, we bought you an island. We’re pulling up to it right now,” the personal trainer joked.

“Aww, you shouldn’t have,” Spears replied, referencing the famous line from her 2000 track, “Oops!…I Did It Again.”

A source told PEOPLE that the Mississippi-born star is “very happy” with the court’s decision to remove Jamie Spears as her conservator.

"[The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship. It's a great day for justice. She's very happy. We're all very happy.”

Check out the highlights from Britney & Sam’s playful trip to the Pacific below.

