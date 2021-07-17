Following years of staying quiet about her conservatorship, Britney Spears has found her voice. She recently gave an explosive statement at one of her hearings where she detailed feeling trapped and abused by her conservators, and since that time, several of her famous friends have vocalized their support. The "Free Britney" movement has gained new steam and it has caused many people once in the singer's inner circle to come forward to speak out about Spears's current circumstance.

Yet, Spears wasn't necessarily excited to read through statements from loved ones and questioned why they would come forward now when they ignored her plight for so long.



"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," the singer penned in a scathing Instagram post. "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE."

Spears decided not to call anyone out by name, but she insisted that they are well aware that she's directing her rant toward them. "Did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are," she said. "And you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!

She told the mysterious person or persons they should "stop with the righteous approach," especially considering they are "so far from righteous it's not even funny." The singer made sure to include a few middle finger emojis. Read through Britney Spears's message in full below.