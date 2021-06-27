Britney Spears' bombshell of a testimony last week reignited the flames for the "Free Britney" campaign. The singer has been locked into a conservatorship for over a decade, and has little say over her own decisions. In the testimony, Spears' claimed that she was not even allowed to control her birth control. “I was told ... I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” stated Spears. “I wanted to take the IUD out, so I could start trying to have another baby, but ... they don’t want me to have ... any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life.”

In a viral tweet that attacks Iggy Azalea, T.I., Rihanna, Nicki Minah, G-Eazy, and more, fans claimed these artists were, “remaining silent after Britney speaks up on abuse she’s faced by her conservators.”

Iggy Azalea, who is no stranger to drama on the internet, took to Twitter to respond to the angry fans. “I am actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful,” she wrote. “Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her. Other than that – I’m good.”

“I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out,” Azalea continued. “I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE.”