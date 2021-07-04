Lynne Spears, the mother of pop music superstar Britney Spears, says that she has "mixed feelings" regarding the artist's infamous conservatorship battle that has dominated the headlines in recent weeks. Lynne spoke with Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino in a new piece from the New Yorker, following Brittney's viral testimony from last month.

“I got mixed feelings about everything,” Lynne admitted. “I don’t know what to think … It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry.”

She added that she might have to “hang up abruptly” and that “I’m good. I’m good at deflecting.”



Mike Windle / Getty Images

In her testimony, Britney says that she is "traumatized" by the conservatorship and her treatment under it.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said during her statement. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. It is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry, and I cry every day.”

In response, there was an outpouring of support for Britney from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

