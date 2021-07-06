Britney Spears' lawyer resigns from her conservatorship after her manager announced the singer would be retiring.
The #FreeBritney campaign is still going strong but unfortunately for fans, it means that they likely won't see her on stage again. According to TMZ, Larry Rudolph announced that he will be relieving himself of his duties as Britney Spears' manager since the singer will be calling it quits. Rudolph sent a letter to Spears' personal conservator Jodi Montgomery and Jamie Spears, the conservator of the pop star's estate, where he revealed that he would be resigning as her manager.
"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," he wrote. "I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."
The news of her retirement comes after she testified that she was forced to go on a European tour against her wishes. However, the conservatorship reportedly has evidence proving the opposite.
"I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been," Rudolph concluded.
News of his resignment came just before Britney Spears' lawyer resigned from his conservatorship. Sam Ingham requested the court dismiss him as Britney's court-appointment lawyer. The decision reportedly stems from Britney's testimony in court where she said that she wasn't aware she was able to end her conservatorship. Ingham is reportedly infuriated that Britney said that she could never end her conservatorship.
Britney reportedly discussed removing her father as her conservator but she told the court that Ingham never discussed her legal options.
TMZ reports that Rudolph and Ingham's resignations are the tip of the iceberg. More members of the conservatorship are expected to announce their departure this week.