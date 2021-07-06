The #FreeBritney campaign is still going strong but unfortunately for fans, it means that they likely won't see her on stage again. According to TMZ, Larry Rudolph announced that he will be relieving himself of his duties as Britney Spears' manager since the singer will be calling it quits. Rudolph sent a letter to Spears' personal conservator Jodi Montgomery and Jamie Spears, the conservator of the pop star's estate, where he revealed that he would be resigning as her manager.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," he wrote. "I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

The news of her retirement comes after she testified that she was forced to go on a European tour against her wishes. However, the conservatorship reportedly has evidence proving the opposite.