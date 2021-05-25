Since their breakout moment with Drake on "In My Feelings," the City Girls have been defending their place in the Rap game. The pair of Florida natives are known for their explicit lyrics and back-shaking beats, but they've been attacked for how they've presented themselves as rappers. Regardless of the criticism, they continue to climb the charts with club-ready releases, and with Summer knocking on our doors, their latest single "Twerkulator" is prepped for radio and DJ spins around the globe.

One person who made sure to give City Girls their flowers was Bow Wow who wrote on his Instagram Story that he had to "admit" that the two ladies had a hit on their hands.

"Ok so i finally met the @thegirljt And @yungmiami305," wrote Bow. "I MUST ADMIT! Not only are they very nice women and down to earth, but this f*cking twerkolator song is F*CKING CRAZY! LIKE THE ORIGINAL IS ALREADY CRAZY BUT THIS SH*T KNOCKS!!!" It seems that Bow Wow has jumped on the "Twerkulator" train because he can't get enough.

"AM I WRoNG FOR SINGING THIS SH*T BECAUSE i CANT STOP HAHAHA THE SH*T IS SIMPLY A F*CKING HIT." Aside from revealing that he's stanning City Girls at the moment, Bow Wow has also occupied his timelines with poking and prodding at his good friend Soulja Boy. The pair will reportedly be appearing on Verzuz together and they're having fun teasing one another. Meanwhile, Romeo Miller, who has been appealing to Bow for some sort of collaboration, hasn't yet made a statement about being left out of the festivities. Check out Bow Wow's post below.



