City Girls Are Ready To Shake Something On "Twerkulator"

Before they even released the full track, the City Girls found massive success with their single, "Twerkulator." a snippet of the song hit TikTok and before the Rap duo knew it, there were over 1 million creations on the app, and now Yung Miami and JT have returned with the full song. What was meant to be a normal release turned into controversy after City Girls shared a clip of themselves behind the scenes at the photoshoot for the cover art. One of the Clermont twins took to social media to call the rappers out, accusing them of stealing a pose the twins used during a previous photoshoot.

After a bit of online squabbling, it seems that the drama has been laid to rest. City Girls are known for their club-ready hits that are beloved by fans, and with summer right around the corner, it's clear that they're hoping that "Twerkulator" becomes a staple in nightclubs around the globe. Stream "Twerkulator" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

One time for my freak b*tches (Ayy, ayy)

After hour, no sleep bitches (Where y'all at?)

When I get my freak on

They throwin' money like Meech home (B.M.F.)

When I do my dance (Ayy)

Money fight, these n*ggas throwin' bands (Money fight)

JT, I ain't playin' (I ain't playin')

Lil' b*tch, I'on want your man (F*ck that n*gga)

But these rich n*ggas throwin' paper

Now it's time for the twerkulator (Back that ass up)