twerkulator
- NewsYoung Thug Struggles To Remix City Girls' "Twerkulator"Young Thug is apparently a fan of City Girls' latest hit single. By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCity Girls Explain Nearly Missing BET Awards Performance: "It Was Bad"It was 5 minutes until curtain & the ladies said they were backstage "screaming" and "crying."By Erika Marie
- MusicCity Girls, Coi Leray & Lakeyah Link Up & Do The "Twerkulator" DanceThe ladies of rap shared footage of the epic linkup. By Madusa S.
- GramCoi Leray & Nikita Dragun Rock Sexy Looks & Drop It Low To "Twerkulator"Even City Girls rapper JT had to give them a shout-out.By Erika Marie
- NumbersCity Girls Earn Their First Solo Billboard Chart Debut With "Twerkulator"It's a big day for the Miami duo. By Madusa S.
- MusicBow Wow Gives City Girls Their Flowers, Calls "Twerkulator" A "Hit"The rapper says he can't stop singing the Florida duo's latest club-heavy release.By Erika Marie
- MusicCity Girls Announce "Twerkulator" Single With ArtworkCity Girls will be delivering your next twerk anthem on Friday.By Rose Lilah