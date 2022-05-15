Earlier this month, Boosie Badazz told social media that he wanted to plan an adult prom since he missed his. In a message posted on Instagram, the 39-year-old wrote, "I never been to prom I always thought that was weak sh*t frfr now I'm like dam almost everybody been to prom except me." He went on to explain that he's eager to attend one and wants some celebrities to join in with him.





While many thought the father of seven was just bluffing, it seems that he's very serious about the matter. So much so, that he's planned the actual event. Per his IG caption, it will take place on July 9 at the Clark Atlanta University gym.

However, he can't have a party with no guests. That's why, earlier today, Boosie took to social media to tell of who he longs to participate in the event.

He posted a carousel of videos, and started by saying, "I woke up this morning with a prom wishlist." From there, he began calling out the names of some of the industry's most famous celebs. "God told me Cardi B and Offset gone put it on. MoneyBagg and Ari. I know they're going to put it on."

Prince Williams/Getty Images

The New Orleans native didn't stop there, though. He added people like Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Snoop Dogg, T.I., Tiny, and countless more. But of course, it wouldn't be Boosie content if he didn't throw in a few jokes. As his list continued, he stated, "P. Diddy, bring Yung Miami fine a**... ain't too many city girls been to prom."

He also teased, "Steve Harvey, mister put it on. If you can't be in the building, send one of your suits mane. Send me a stylist." The "Set It Off" artist ended his video by letting everyone know that the adult prom is going down.

Watch all of the videos below. Who do you think will be the best dressed?