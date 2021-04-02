At this point, it's almost becoming a game to guess how long it takes for Instagram to delete Boosie Badazz's profile. The rapper has been at odds with the popular social media platform and for over a year, Boosie has called out Mark Zuckerberg for allowing his pages to be axed from the system. In this latest round, it was reported that Boosie was dropped from Instagram after he paid a man over $500 to slap him as hard as he could, and while that may be offensive to some, it's a far cry from the nearly naked women who used to show off all their goodies on Boosie's infamous Instagram Lives.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

Boosie recently filmed himself issuing a call to the Black billionaires for help in creating a platform much like Instagram but with less regulation. "Start y'all own Instagram. Let me get part in the ownership. Let me be the face of it," said Boosie. "I'mma run that motherf*cka. That's what y'all need to do. All the billionaires—I ain't got the money. I ain't got the money. I'm tryin' to work on an app right now... I gotta figure it out."

He continued to petition the rich and elite of the Black community with a similar message on Twitter. "INSTAGRAM IS RACIST(FACTS)#BLACK BILLIONAIRES LETS START OUR OWN SOCIAL MEDIA N LET ME RUN IT #takeawaytheypower THEY MAKE THEY MONEY OFF US [man shrugging emoji]WITH R WITHOUT YALL IM GO FIND AWAY."

Boosie has repeatedly accused Zuckerberg and Instagram of racial discrimination, citing that influencers with risqué content are allowed to remain on the platform while he gets banned. Check out Boosie's posts below and let us know if you'd sign up for an Instagram-ish app with Boosie as the spokesperson.