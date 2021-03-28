It's never a dull moment with Boosie Badazz. Fresh off of the release of his latest single, "Period" ft. DaBaby, the rapper put out a casting call on social media in search of someone who is willing to get slapped on camera for exactly $554. It's unclear why Boosie didn't just round it down but either way, there was a soul out in North Carolina that was willing to take a hit from the rapper for a quick $500.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Yesterday, footage of Boosie slapping a man took over the timeline. A few people were offended, overlooking the fact that it was for a video shoot while others pointed out to his casting call. The clip starts off with DaBaby and Boosie at a corner store trying to get some Backwoods when a disoriented gentleman begins to incoherently yell at Boosie Badazz in a way that's literally only seen in rap music videos. "You one of these punk ass rappers. You can't rap. How you gonna tell me you're a god damn rapper?" the man says while Boosie positions himself to get his $554 worth.

While the footage spread across the Internet, Boosie's IG page vanished but there was still footage of the aftermath of the incident. It was all smiles as Boosie upheld his end of the bargain, pulling out a wad of cash for the man while DaBaby urges him to offer a tip.