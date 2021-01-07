If you thought Boosie Badazz would no longer have trouble with his Live videos, you thought wrong. The rapper has become a Live legend after his previously scandalous real-time moments landed him in hot water with Mark Zuckerberg and Co. His fans watched as his Instagram page was deleted and over the last few months, Boosie has been rebuilding his online followers. He recently told VladTV that he planned on suing Zuckerberg for allegedly interrupting lucrative business deals due to his account being removed from Instagram.

It looks as if Boosie's IG troubles have once again found him because he aired out his grievances with the platform on Twitter. "IG JUST BLOCKED ME FROM GOING LIVE N I AINT EVEN DONE SH*T," he wrote. To his credit, Boosie has been minding his manners on Live as to avoid this problem, but somehow, he's still fighting the social media beast.

He also had a message for any detractors who have attempted to hinder his hustle. "LISTEN FOR ALL YOU HATERS THINKIN YALL GO STOP BOOSIE N 2021 YALL GO BE LOOKING STUPID ASS F*CK AT CHRISTMAS TIME #bornhustler #suckmyd*ck." Is this the Year of Boosie? We'll have to wait and see. Check out his post below.