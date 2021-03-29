Boosie Badazz says he's back on Instagram with a new username after being kicked off the platform, Sunday. Earlier in the day, he called Mark Zuckerberg racist for the ban.

"My New Ig @HesBackAgain2021 I’m Live Now," he announced Sunday night.

"@zuck u just a racist," he tweeted earlier.



The IG ban came after a video surfaced of Badazz paying a man $554 for slapping him during a music video shoot.

"You one of these punk ass rappers. You can't rap. How you gonna tell me you're a god damn rapper?" the man says in the clip.

Back in December, Badazz spoke with VladTV about the frequency of his Instagram account getting shut down. During the interview, he called Zuckerberg racist:

This is discrimination. Something is wrong, somebody must be mad because I said their name wrong and they chastise me. […] And my Black people are starting to tell me that ‘Boosie, this man is a racist. He knows you affect the Black community and make them smile every morning.

An explanation has yet to be given by Instagram for exactly why the account was shut down. Previously, he's had it shut down for explicit content such as making transphobic comments regarding Dwayne Wade's daughter, Zaya.

