One of the most entertaining men in rap is back on Instagram.

It's been a hard summer for Boosie Badazz. Not only are we in the midst of a pandemic, limiting the amount of topless pool parties that he could safely plan, but he also had to deal with the loss of his preferred social media platform.

The 37-year-old rapper was banned from Instagram for sharing content that did not abide by their guidelines. Much like when Tory Lanez was booted off of Instagram Live during his Quarantine Radio days, Boosie earned a number of warnings before he was kicked off the platform for posting nudity and other restricted content on IG Live.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

He has been fighting with Mark Zuckerberg (who has not replied to his incessant messages) for weeks as he tries to get his main page back but, in the meantime, Boosie is posted up on a temporary page that he finally unveiled today.

"THE SHADEROOM CAN U TELL EVERYBODY FOLLOW MY NEW INSTAGRAM PAGE @boosienewig I’m baaaaaccckkk," wrote the rapper on Twitter, trying to get the attention of the popular gossip blog.

On the new page, Boosie has been showing off his cars, money, and more. He has also got back on his sponsored post tip, promoting local businesses for a bag and spreading the word about any upcoming parties he'll be at.

Hopefully, he doesn't mess around and hold strip shows on IG Live again because, before you know it, he might be facing his second ban.