If it wasn't for Boosie Badazz, maybe we wouldn't have had Tory Lanez' Quarantine Radio. In the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, Tory Lanez's Instagram Live series has been bringing much-needed entertainment to the world. Twerk contests, celebrity cameos, sound clashes and general debauchery has had the 'Gram lit for the past few days but unfortunately, those days may have come to an end indefinitely.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Following another wild episode of Quaratine Radio, the rapper revealed that he was banned from the 'Gram. He quickly launched a new Instagram page specifically for his Instagram Live series but unfortunately, it appears that Mark Zuckerberg and co. are keeping a close eye on the Toronto rapper.

"This is crazy at this point, my n***a," he said in dismay. "I had 350K live. Instagram cut me off, my n***a. I made a whole brand new page n***as ain't never heard of. The Quarantine Radio. I just got to a hundred thousand. Instagram shut me off. At this point, I don't know what y'all want from me. I'm sorry."

The rapper shared screenshots on Instagram and Twitter revealing that both accounts have been locked from using the Instagram Live feature until April 14th. As Tory pointed out in the comments, perhaps the gummy worm was the final straw.