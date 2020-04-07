Despite Instagram's best efforts to censor the Canadian hero Tory Lanez and his debaucherous, twerk-fueled antic session that is Quarantine Radio, the old adage you can't keep a good man down has proved true once again. Today marks the arrival of yet another episode of the ongoing series, which has proven to be a hilarious high point in the midst of the occasionally unshakeable quarantine blues. Though we're running a little late from the originally scheduled 3 PM runtime, look for Tory to take over the Instagram Live airwaves any minute now.

Aside from an abundance of scantily clad women eager to show off their twerking prowess, Tory's Quarantine Radio has also been a digital celebrity hotspot. Artists like Drake, Young Thug, DMX, Chris Brown, and French Montana have already slid through for a moment or two, much to the delight of the record-breaking viewers in attendance. From the sound of it, Tory is eager to come back with a vengeance, raiding the liquor cabinet and letting the liquid courage take over.

"LAY OUT YA FIT ! HOP IN THAT IMAGINARY CAR. LETS GET LIT," teases Tory, stirring up the hype further. "I DEAD ASS AINT GOT TO UNWIND IN THE LAST 4 DAYS EVERYBODY GRAB YOUR LIQUOR BOTTLES !! WE GETTING DRUNK." As of now, Tory Lanez has yet to start up the episode, but load up those phones, crack a bottle, and get ready for another wild installment of Quarantine Radio -- exclusively available on Tory Lanez' Instagram page.