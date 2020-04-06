Not only has Tory Lanez been gearing up for the release of his upcoming New Toronto 3 mixtape, which seems likely to feature recent singles "Who Needs Love" and "Do The Most," but he's also been moonlighting as a pirate radio host throughout this trying time. By now, you've likely heard tell of Quarantine Radio, Tory's latest IG Live endeavor that has since become a full-blown phenomenon.

In case you aren't aware, Quarantine Radio is essentially Lanez at his wildest, the epitome of unchecked debauchery. For the most part, he's linking with celebrity guests and scouring the internet for women willing to twerk their way into our collective hearts. Sometimes, Lanez finds himself blurring the line between animal and man, barking and snarling at the sight of gyrating cheeks; a different interpretation of a werewolf beneath a full moon.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the antics have veered into too hot for TV territory. Following the appearance of a woman wearing a butt-plug, Instagram was likely tempted to...pull the plug, as it were. Since his raunchy record-breaking stream popped off, it's been nothing but delays for Tory's Quarantine Radio, which was supposed to return in full today. Unfortunately, Lanez has once again found himself being stymied by the IG powers-that-be, revealing that the next installment has been officially pushed to tomorrow. "Sadly we gotta wait one more day," claims Tory. "We will be coming back Tuesday! Be ready cause we getting drunk!"

If all goes according to plan, look for Tory Lanez to set the internet ablaze on Quarantine Radio tomorrow -- B.Y.O.B, as per usual.