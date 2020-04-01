The power of Drake apparently cannot be underestimated, as it has been reported that his surprise appearance on Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio, which garnered a whopping 315,000 viewers at one point, helped break a new IG live record for the most viewers in one session. While the coronavirus pandemic has been forcing everyone to stay inside their homes, Mr. Lanez has been keeping very busy. His launch of Quarantine Radio, in which he goes live on Instagram almost daily, has been keeping his followers, guests, and, most evidently, himself entertained during this strange and scary time. Tory has hosted guests such as 21 Savage, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and many more on Quarantine Radio, but it looks like one guest in particular caused the most excitement for viewers.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

During a standard "episode" of Quarantine Radio, a twerk contest would usually break out following the celebrity guest appearance, in which fans request to join the live stream and compete for the non-existent trophy. However, on Tuesday's Quarantine Radio session, Tory surprised everyone with an appearance from one of his most high-profile guests to date, after fans had repeatedly begged him to invite Drake onto the "show."

Almost immediately after Drake joined the livestream, the number of viewers began to rise exponentially. At one point, there were up to 315,000 viewers, which, according to DJ Akademiks, sets a new IG live record. Akademiks asserts that 315K is the highest number he's personally ever seen on a hip-hop-related livestream, the previous record "held by 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd beefing," to his memory.