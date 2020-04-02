Tory Lanez Spills His Heart Out On "Who Needs Love"

One of the hardest-working men in the music industry, Tory Lanez is about to drop yet another full-length body of work next week and we couldn't be any more excited for it. Announcing that The New Toronto 3 will be out on April 10, the Canadian rapper is ready to take this year by storm after unleashing heavy artillery on a consistent basis for the last several years. Considering this is also set to be his final release with Interscope Records, we might be on tap to receive something special from Tory Lanez.

We've already heard a couple of vibes from the upcoming album, but the Toronto native is dropping another one for us in the form of "Who Needs Love."

Out now in select international markets, the track is one of Tory's most personal offerings in recent memory, discussing a break-up scene with his girl. The beat was produced by Ambience, Play Picasso, and Cherry Beats.

Listen to the brand new offering from Tory Lanez below and let us know if you're ready for The New Toronto 3. While you're here, you can also check out his new music video with G-Eazy and Tyga for "Still Be Friends."

Quotable Lyrics:

I mean, who needs love with these hammers in my fists?

If she don't fuck me over, give a damn about a bitch

Debit, credit cards on me, slammin' in this bitch

Don't wanna take her back, she did the damage in this bitch