Tory Lanez Drops Off New Banger "Do The Most"

Tory Lanez has been keeping busy holding it down as the quarantine MVP, channeling his inner Lazlow from GTA and taking up the glorious mantle of pirate radio host. With "Quarantine Radio" providing hours of entertainment in a time of genuine crisis, Tory has decided to fire off even more content with "Do The Most" finding the Torontonian back in his preferred wheelhouse.

The first-ever "Quarantine Radio" premiere, "Do The Most" brings Tory's houndish ways to the forefront. Social distancing guidelines are shaken off as he surrounds himself with a harem and spits braggadocious bars. Vocally, Lanez's versatility may very well be unparalleled; his ability to flip from RnB to rap in a seamless fashion does not go unnoticed.

"Play me wrong, shit, I might fuck it up, you lookin' good in them jeans, shit, I might touch and nut," he warns, essentially confirming his status as a shoot-first-ask-questions-later type of fellow. Considering that the status quo has been upheaved like never before, Tory's willingness to partying and bullshitting is admirable. The club may be off-limits, but Tory Lanez has found a way to bridge that gap. Check out "Doing The Most" now, and keep an eye out for "Quarantine Radio" to pop later this afternoon -- should Tory be so inclined.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Play me wrong, shit, I might fuck it up

You lookin' good in them jeans, shit, I might touch and nut

Shit like, this one chick back in the day, she tried to put me out

I put on her knees and I put it in her mouth