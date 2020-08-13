Boosie Badazz has been feeling the effects of the pandemic. The hilarious rapper was tapped to star in our first reality series Badazz Boosie but, because of the coronavirus, plans were changed and that was put on the shelf for now. Without any shows to perform, the legendary personality had taken to social media to promote local businesses, earning some extra coin that way. In recent weeks, he struck a deal with a chicken wing spot and several other restaurants to show off what he had ordered, bringing them new clients and getting him a bag. Unfortunately, after his account got banned on Instagram, Boosie no longer had a way to feed his family.

In a desperate plea to get his account restored, Boosie recorded a video calling out to Mark Zuckerberg (or, as he calls him, Mark Zuckinburger) where he attempts to make things right.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

"They just took my Instagram," says Boosie in a defeated manner. "Mark Zuckinburger, I need to talk to you. Bosses need to talk to bosses. I don't know what I did but I need my Instagram back. I don't even know what I did! But this is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram! We need to talk, Mark."

While this has not been confirmed, the reason why Boosie was removed could stem from the constant promotion of his OnlyFans page, which contained some very suggestive photos of women, violating Instagram's privacy guidelines.

