It's been ten years in the making but, finally, Boosie Badazz is getting his own reality television series and we're excited to be able to host it at HotNewHipHop. The Baton Rouge legend is a well-known commodity for his ridiculous antics and his street-savvy bars, but he's also proven himself to be one of rap's most eligible bachelors. Boosie has been shooting his shot at Rihanna for the last couple of years, pleading with the pop star to give him a chance but, after he heard of the latest rumours that she's been seeing A$AP Rocky, he's ready to back off a little bit.

In one of the latest trailers for Badazz Boosie, the rapper's reality series premiering this Spring, Boo details just how down he's been about his revelation that he may never get with Rihanna.

"I heard Rihanna off the market right now. I just pulled up some stuff on Instagram and they say she messing with A$AP Rocky," said Boosie Badazz while cooking up a meal in the kitchen. "I'ma bag off, I'ma bag off because I rock with A$AP Rocky. That's my dawg. That's my lil dawg."

Boosie goes on to explain how much of a catch he is, explaining that he takes care of his kids, is a lovable person, and he's "on his shit." Will his countless pursuit of Rihanna ever pay off?

Badazz Boosie premieres soon via HotNewHipHop's brand new partnership with the For Us By Us Network.