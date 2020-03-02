For the last ten years, people have been begging Baton Rouge legend Boosie Badazz to release his own reality show and, thanks to a partnership between HotNewHipHop and the For Us By Us Network, it's officially on the way. We broke the news earlier today, releasing the super trailer for the first season of Badazz Boosie, which shows the rapper and his family going about their regular lives. The show is set to centre around Boosie's family, which he introduces us to in the trailer. Hilariously though, he calls on one famous woman to join the clan and his kids are fully on board.

"My kids, I think they tryna find me a woman," says Boosie Badazz in the trailer. "You know who I want. The whole world knows who I want. She wants me too, it's just a matter of time. Rihanna, you know you want me."

This is not the first time Boosie Badazz has flirted with the pop star in public. He has famously been using his social media pages to shoot his shot for the last three years.

Rocking his pink Versace bathrobe, Boosie went on to remove his slippers to show off his toes, strangely using them as proof that Rihanna wants his "black chocolate."

"Yo Rihanna, you can come see my daddy," says one of the rapper's sons. "Yeah, he needs somebody in his life," adds another. After this, Boosie goes on to shake his hips, attempting to show Rihanna that he has them "rude bwoy" moves.

This is probably his best shot yet. Do you think it'll work? For more information on the show, check out our announcement here and watch the trailer below.