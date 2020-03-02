HotNewHipHop has joined forces with The For Us By Us Network for an upcoming video series centered around the day-to-day life of Boosie Badazz, formerly known as Lil Boosie.

Founded by Roberto “Rush” Evans, Jay Alexander Martin, Terence Greene and Datu Faison, The For Us By Us Network was formed with a vision to develop quality content around topics, people and trends that are related to hip hop lifestyle and culture. Rush, already a successful producer having worked at several major companies including the Love & Hip Hop franchise, MonaMi Ent, Saturday Night Live Broadway Video and more, sought to bring the same production value with positive story narratives to a digital audience.

With a full partnership with HNHH, and other media partners Verizon and Comcast, The For Us By Us Network is set to launch a slate of culturally relevant digital programming. “I’m thrilled to partner with a media company that is so authentic to hip hop and has the same passion we do for content and stories that shape our culture” says Rush.

Saro D, founder of Urbanlinx Media, which owns HotNewHipHop, is excited about the new partnership with For Us By Us. “I believe that, through this partnership, we will be able to expand on our wide-ranging content offering geared towards our loyal fan-base,” says Saro. “With the rise of video-streaming services, we believe that this move will place us in a strong position for the future. It additionally presents a fresh opportunity for our advertising partners.”

The first series slated under the partnership is “Badazz Boosie”, starring rap icon Boosie Badazz. Produced by Boosie, Rush, Sasha Delvalle and Brian Jones, and set at Boosie's estate in Atlanta, the show will give fans a behind the scenes look at his eccentric personality and day to day family life. Other shows in development are "Lamar & Sabrina," chronicling the next chapter for former LA Lakers superstar Lamar Odom & fiancé Sabrina Parr, and “Kitty Bandzz,” showcasing the rise of reality star Chinese Kitty on her road to becoming the next Queen of Rap.