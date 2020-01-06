Baton Rouge legend Boosie Badazz has no problem voicing his opinion on a myriad of topics relevant in our world today. He generally comes through with some social media street wisdom every time something pops off, going live or updating his fans on how he feels about a certain issue. In the past, Boosie has shared his controversial takes on the Jussie Smollett scandal, Lil Nas X's musical success, and the depiction of homosexual characters in children's media. In a multi-part interview with VladTV, the rapper revisited that very same topic and, this time, he was a little tamer in his response.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

When prompted to speak about rappers who identify within the LGBTQ+ community, Boosie said that he never would have predicted this twenty years ago. "That would have never happened," says Boosie about the current pop of rappers coming out. "Coming up under Tupac and Biggie and shit like that, that's just to show you how far it has gone. You never know, in twenty more years, it's gonna be a gay president probably. But I don't have no problem with the gays. I got gays in my family."

Elsewhere in the interview, Boosie speaks about the craze behind the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich last year, detailing how much he hated it and passionately disclosing that it did not even come close to Chick-Fil-A's version. Watch below.