Boosie Badazz didn't seek permission to speak out of turn, nor does he regret anything he's ever posted on social media, but tell that Lil Nas X who witnessed his blatant homophobia. They were none too pleased with Boosie's needless commentary, given the seriousness of X's message. As you've probably heard by now, Lil Nas X publicly "came out the closet" on Twitter.

"Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," he wrote in the revelatory post, adorned rainbow and sparkle accessories for added clarity. From there, a host of Twitters, some boasting blue checkmarks, some without, flooded his feeder with messages of support. Inevitably a few naysayers slipped through the cracks, highlighted by Boosie's homophobic retort.

Without taking up any of his "real estate," Boosie Badazz issued his retort in the comment section of the initial post. Well now you know what he was riding on the Old Town Road," wrote Boosie, as depicted in the above infographic. Within minutes, Twitter was abuzz with Lil Nas X defenders speaking ill of Boosie's commentary - a portion of which are grouped together below the write-up.