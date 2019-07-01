mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Nas X Comes Out In Pride Post, References "C7osure" As Proof

  July 01, 2019 00:41
Did Lil Nas X just come out?

At the close of Pride month, Lil Nas X took to his Twitter to make a new revelation, seemingly coming out and asking his followers to run back a selection on his 7 EP with a new perspective.

"Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," he penned in a tweet, closing it out with a rainbow emoji.

He would soon double down by zooming in on the buildings in the backdrop of his EP cover, highlighting the rainbow motifs. "I thought I made it obvious," he added. 

Naturally, the announcement came with a mix of reactions, with plenty of fans showing their support for the Georgia-bred artist while some fans declared that they could no longer support him given his preferences. To such reactions, he dished out his fair share of "LMAO."

 While "c7losure" is a pretty ambiguous track, it's lack of definition definitely serves as a supporting factor in Lil Nas X's newest revelation.

