Lil Nas X has been all over the place for the last few months. When he first burst onto the scene, many of us overlooked him as a one-hit-wonder, writing off the success of "Old Town Road" as a simple meme. Now that his debut project 7 is out with hits like "Panini" and "C7osure," we can no longer look at the 20-year-old as a one-hit-wonder. He's got lots of potential and he's aiming for the stars. This weekend, he celebrated Pride Month by coming out as a proud, gay man to his legion of supporters, who accepted him with open arms. While the decision to come out may stunt his future success in the hip-hop world, he does have a chance to become one of the most popular LGBTQ+ artists of all time. Considering the fact that his debut single is going Diamond, he's already off to a fantastic start. And now, "Old Town Road" has also become the longest-running hip-hop single to stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After so much controversy with the removal of "OTR" from the country chart months ago, the song has been the biggest hit in the world for thirteen straight weeks, which was enough for Lil Nas X to make history. According to Chart Data, thirteen weeks is enough for "Old Town Road" to pass Eminem's "Lose Yourself," Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow" and Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" to become the longest-running hip-hop No. 1 single of all time. With all the momentum that Nas X has on his back, he's got a chance to ride this out for a few more weeks. Do you think he'll make it to fifteen?