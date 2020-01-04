By now, the entire world knows that Boosie Badazz has a soft spot for Rihanna. Over the years, the rapper has made it clear that if the Savage x Fenty mogul would have him, he'd be more than eager to blissfully live his life as Mr. Fenty. Last year, Boosie shared a video of himself dancing with the caption, "HOW IM GO BE WHEN I GET THAT CALL FROM @badgalriri." However, because she's happily in love with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, all the shots Boosie's has taken have missed their marks.



In another clip from his VladTV interview, Boosie said he still wants Ri, but he knows it's not meant to be. "Rihanna don't want me, man," Boosie said sadly. "I still love her. She a beautiful woman. Everybody got people who they infatuated with. That's one thing... Every artist in this game got somebody who they infatuated with, like, they f*ck with. They just f*ck with them. But, Rihanna don't want me though. Imma real n*gga. It'll be beautiful."

Boosie has slid into Rihanna's DMs and recalled seeing some of her sexy images on Instagram. "I seen that picture, I was like, 'Lord Jesus,'" he said. "That girl look like my uncle potato salad. I swear to god. My mouth was wet like a dog. You know when that dog [pants]. I said, 'Lord Jesus, this is a beautiful black woman. They got some beautiful women in the world and she one of 'em. And she a boss. That up the grade. She just a boss. I don't see how a n*gga let that go."

Then, Vlad looked up her net worth and told Boosie that Rihanna is worth $600 million. "I'll make her worth $600 billion," he said. "Imma hustler." Watch his lustful clip below.