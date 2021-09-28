It's a big week for Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rap icon just released his new biopic, promoting it all over social media. Because of his situation on Instagram though, where he keeps getting banned for violating the app's guidelines, it's been difficult for the film to gain traction on the platform. And now, after asking Drake to help get the word out about his movie, Boosie has to create yet another Instagram profile because his old one, which was already an alternate account, has been suspended.



"MY IG WAS TAKEN FOR NOTHNG AGAIN," complained the rapper on Twitter. "THEY MUST HAVE FOUND OUT I HAVE A FILM THAT IM PROMOTING. PLEASE CONTINUE TO BUY MY FILM DESPITE THIS MOVE TO STOP THE SUCESS OF MY STRUGGLE. YALL ALL I GOT AGAINST THESE POWERFUL PEOPLE. BUY IT TWICE TO BOOST MY FIRST WEEK NUMBERS THANKS."

"PROBALY CAUSE I REACHED OUT TO @Drake FOR HELP LOL SMH," he continued.

In the midst of his tweet spree about the film, where he shared fans' posts and more, Boosie insulted somebody's wife -- possibly Mark Zuckerburg's spouse Priscilla Chan -- saying, "DAM HIS WIFE UGLY AS FUCK WTF IS THAT does she have autism lol."

Considering Boosie's feud with Mark Zuckerburg over his privacy policies on Instagram, many believe that he's insulting Zuck's wife with his ableist and disturbing comments.

Boosie finished his rant by teasing some new music, saying, "IM GOING N THE STUDIO N GO OFF!! IM NOT SHUTTING UP STAY TUNED IM ABOUT GO OFF DROPPING IT SOON AS ITS MIXED N MASTERED."

