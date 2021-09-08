Controversial rapper Boosie Badazz has long been promising fans that his movie, titled My Struggle, was on the way, and now, several months after teasing the trailer during an Instagram live session, the Baton Rouge Hip-Hop icon has finally given fans their first full glimpse of the movie.

The trailer for My Struggle confirms that Boosie's forthcoming movie will undoubtedly be a star-studded affair, as rappers such as YFN Lucci, Mo3, and Quando Rondo all make cameos throughout the two-minute clip.

From what the trailer reveals about My Struggle, the film is set to focus on Boosie Badazz's life, music career, and legal struggles, and judging from the movie's R rating and scenes teased during the trailer, My Struggle looks to some violence and sex scenes sprinkled into it as well.

According to VladTV, My Struggle was filmed in Boosie's hometown in Baton Rouge, and it was brought to life by Atlanta-based director Joe Yung Spike, who has previously worked with stars such as Boosie Badazz, Moneybagg Yo, and Snoop Dogg on popular music videos.

Watch the full trailer for Boosie Badazz's forthcoming movie My Struggle below. Although no details have yet been revealed about where it will be available, the movie is set to arrive in a matter of weeks, on Friday, September 24.

