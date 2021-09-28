The Hip Hop arena has another biopic in its midst after Boosie Badazz released his film, My Struggle. The feature is obviously largely based on Boosie's experiences and he portrays himself in the film at various stages of his life, and recently, Boosie hosted a premiere event. As fans are celebrating the proclaimed "hood film," Boosie is hoping that more people watch the movie, so he is calling on Drake to help promote it in Canada.

Boosie is never shy to ask the general public for help when he's caught in a bind and he reached out to Drake, sort of, with the hopes that the OVO Sound icon would do him a solid.

"Aye Drake, I need you to tell Canada f*ck with my biopic," Boosie said in a video. "Go f*ck with my film. Go on tell the Six go f*ck with my film. Know you go power. Help me out, n*gga."

Drake has yet to respond to Boosie's request, but he did surface to wish Lil Wayne a happy birthday. We know that Drizzy's reach is global and he has a firm hand on Toronto, so hopefully, for Boosie's sake, Drake can get the entirety of the second largest country on the planet to support Boosie's film.

Check out Boosie's plea below.