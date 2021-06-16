In the past few months since Bobby Shrmuda's release from prison, we've heard no new music from him. You can't really blame him since he's making up for some of the prime years that he lost while behind bars. Though he has previewed snippets of new music, fans are still eager to hear whether the Brooklyn rapper still got it.



It seems that the rapper has been getting his business in order before proceeding with releasing new music. The rapper took to Instagram this week where he shared a video of himself leaving the Roc Nation office which could hint that a management deal under Hov's company is in the works. "If it's up then it's up, n***a," he said in a video he shared to his IG Story. "Gang."

This doesn't seem entirely shocking since Jay has been expanding the Roc Nation roster in recent years. Plus, Bobby Shmurda is scheduled to perform at Jay-Z's Made In America festival this summer, a sign that new music is coming soon.

Bobby's been slowly previewing new music and has been spotted in the studio with several major name artists, like Meek Mill, who is managed by Roc Nation. Quavo recently revealed that he has a song alongside Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, though he didn't reveal whether it would be released soon.



"He trying to get it together. We waitin' on him," Quavo said of a Shmigo collab. "We got one, actually. I got one right now with us, Bobby and Rowdy. He just sent it to my phone. I gotta check it out," he added during Migos appearance on Angie Martinez's radio show.

