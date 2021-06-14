The festival line-ups keep getting bigger and better with each reveal. Most festivals were forced to cancel or postpone their annual festivities due to the pandemic. Artists were left without a stage to perform on and fans were longing to experience music in a live setting once again.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Made in America announced its return in late May while keeping the festival line-up under wraps. Now, they've unveiled a few of the acts we should expect to hit the stage during Labor Day weekend. Justin Bieber and Lil Baby will serve as the headliners for the event with some of the hottest acts in hip-hop and R&B joining them. Among those announced are Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and Morray. Other acts will be announced in the weeks to come.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” Jay-Z said in a statement about the return of the annual festival. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Will you be heading to Made In America festival?