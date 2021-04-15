A new report from Variety announces that Jay-Z has officially added some new talent to the Roc Nation roster, signing rising r&b singer Maeta to his label. Roc Nation Co-President Omar Grant praised her talents in a press release announcing the deal.

“Maeta has one of those rare natural voices that will stop you in your tracks,” states Grant. "When I heard her sing live for the first time, she already had the poise, presence, and instincts of a much more established artist. I’m so glad she is beginning her career at Roc Nation.”

The report also features a few words from Maeta, who was unsurprisingly thrilled to join the esteemed label. “I can’t believe I’m officially part of the Roc Nation family!" she writes. "I am so thankful to Omar, Shari, and the rest of the team for embracing me and believing in my dream." She also addressed the deal in a recent Instagram post, captioning "your girl is signed!!! thank you @rocnation for welcoming me."

It would appear that Maeta will be hitting the ground running on her new label, with a new EP called Habits already in the cards for an April 30th release. The singer has already shared a taste of what's to come, having recently dropped off her single "Toxic" with BEAM, produced by Skrillex -- look for that one to line the Habits tracklist when it drops in a few weeks time.

LISTEN: Maeta - Toxic ft BEAM

Maeta is managed by Jeff Robinson (the manager of H.E.R.) and Jason Hobdy of MBK Entertainment; she has collaborated with artists like Buddy and Kaytranada. We'd like to Congratulate Maeta on her new Roc Nation deal, and we look forward to seeing what this new development has in store for the Indianapolis singer.

