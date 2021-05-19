Following his recent release from a lengthy prison sentence, beloved New York rapper Bobby Shmurda has been steadily putting in work on his comeback project. Foregoing the expected tradition of releasing a "First Day Out" single, Shmurda has instead opted to take his time, having been spotted in the studio with Zaytoven, Mike WiLL Made-It, and more.

Since then, Shmurda has left breadcrumbs for fans to follow, taking to Instagram to showcase a few glimpses of his handiwork. Most recently, he took a moment to preview one of his most experimental tracks thus far, during which he employs a melodic flow vaguely reminiscent of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

Over what sounds like a build-up, Shmurda locks in over a rapid-fire piano arpeggio. "There's money to be made, and I'm just sayin' ya'll be playin'," he spits, his cadence in unfamiliar territory. "Shawty trying to pop it in my face, I'm like quit playin' ho / As-salaamu Alaikum ho, I don't eat no bacon." He cuts off the snippet before the beat can land, but it stands to reason that the drums aren't far behind.

Unfortunately for Bobby, many listeners weren't exactly feeling the rapper's new style, flooding the comments with disapproval of the direction. Perhaps we'll see a different response when the full version lands, as it can sometimes be difficult to see the full picture when presented with a fragment. We hope that the wait for Bobby's comeback tape isn't too much longer, as it will be interesting to see how Shmurda adapts to a game that has changed drastically since he was last active.

Check out Bobby's new snippet below, and sound off with your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.