Everybody wants to party with Bobby Shmurda following his release from prison after a six-year sentence. The New York rapper was released about a week ago (week ago) and he's been turning up ever since, popping up at club appearances and making the most of his freedom.

With all the hubbub surrounding NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta, rappers have been flocking at the chance to host parties and make a quick bag on a public appearance. So far, there are confirmed parties being held with appearances from Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, 2 Chainz, Future, Tory Lanez, and more. Now that Bobby Shmurda is free, you can count him in on the upcoming fun this weekend, announcing two parties with 50 Cent and Meek Mill.

Everything starts off on Friday, March 5 when Bobby teams up with 50 Cent to deliver a can't-miss event at Compound. Everything is wide open in Atlanta, so you can expect this to be a packed event. If you're still being careful about the pandemic, you'll want to consider skipping the parties altogether. "Ayee Friday Me and BiG Bro @50cent outside y’all better show Love," wrote the GS9 representative on Instagram.

He posted another party flier, confirming his appearance at The Dome the following night with Meek Mill. In his comments, people are wondering why he'd get together with Meek after all of the L's the rapper has taken recently. "N***as only gon go for Bobby," said the top commenter.

NBA All-Star Weekend is in just a few days. Check out all the information about Bobby's plans above.