Bobby Shmurda is finally out. The only thing that would make that news better would be if we weren't in a pandemic. Regardless, it's been six years since he went in and he finally touched down on Tuesday with style. He was welcomed home by Quavo who pulled out the private jet, among other luxuries before hitting the town for a well-deserved night out.

Bobby's welcome home party was filled with friends and family who waited the whole day to see the rapper. However, it was one particular clip from his welcome home party that made the rounds. The rapper is seen surrounded by bottle girls when one woman passes him a cup, presumably with alcohol when he declines and holds up a bottle of water.

After serving a six-year sentence, you can bet your money that he has no intentions of going back, especially now that he's on parole. Remaining substance-free is among his conditions and the rapper took to IG where he reminded his followers of exactly that. "Hell nah a n***a on parole," he wrote, along with a few emojis.

He emphasized this point even better during his GQ profile this week when he was on Facetime with Meek Mill, telling the Philly rapper, I’ll be light-skinned in Jamaica before I go back."

We're excited to hear whatever Bobby Shmurda has cooking up next but more importantly, we hope he's enjoying his time back home with his friends and loved ones. Welcome back, Bobby!