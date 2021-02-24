Bobby Shmurda is officially back home. The rapper was released from prison earlier today before getting picked up in a private jet by Quavo. Just a few months back, Rowdy Rebel was released from prison and has been steadily building the anticipation until Shmurda touches back. Though Bobby spent much of his day celebrating some of the wins that happened during his absence, he and Rowdy Rebel finally linked up.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Fetty Luciano took to Instagram where he shared some footage of Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel finally reuniting after they were both released from prison. It was a short snippet but it showed the two friends dressed in designer with stacks of cash sitting on the ground. Fetty captioned the video, "The CEOs."

Rowdy Rebel appears to already have some massive plans for himself and Bobby Shmurda. The rapper recently took to Instagram after hinting at Bobby's release last week where he said that they'll be performing at Summer Jam 2021. The two have been friends for a long time, before their rap careers blew up and it was Shmurda who agreed to take a longer sentence in order for Rowdy's to get reduced.

"I wouldn't be here RN if you haven't been the same genuine person I met in elementary," Rowdy wrote in a now-deleted post. "Always thinking nd doing for others. I thank god I got a friend like you I could call my brother."

We're excited to hear what the two have cooking up next.