It's been a pretty sweet start to the day for hip-hop fans as New York rapper Bobby Shmurda, who was sentenced to seven years in prison, was finally released ten months earlier than anticipated. His release is being celebrated across social media as fans rush to stream his music, expressing their excitement for his upcoming records.



On Monday afternoon, Quavo of the Migos revealed that he was planning on picking up the rapper once he got out. While some accused the superstar of chasing clout, others pointed out that Quavo and Bobby have a long working relationship, coming together in 2015 for their ShMigo Gang collaboration. Bobby had even planned to release a full mixtape with the Migos. The full-circle moment happened on Tuesday morning as Quavo happily met Bobby with a private jet as he picked him up from the correctional facility, welcoming him home.

"Did Six And Didn’t Switch Welcome Home," wrote Quavo on Instagram, posting a video of them walking off the jet together. Bobby walked with his custom "Shmurda" briefcase, which we can only imagine what sort of goodies were packed inside. If Quavo's recent gift to Rowdy Rebel, Bobby's partner, is any indication, the New York artist likely got a care package complete with thousands in cash, jewelry, and more.



Welcome home to a real one, Bobby Shmurda. Are you excited for his "First Day Out" release?