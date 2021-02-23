Bobby Shmurda was released from prison ten months earlier than anticipated, being granted his conditional release on Tuesday morning. Many are looking forward to the New York rapper's return to music, which will come soon, but the GS9 hitmaker is taking time to reunite with his family, who he hasn't been able to properly spend time with for the last six years.

Bobby's mother, Leslie Pollard, has kept fans of the 26-year-old recording artist updated as he faced the judge for parole hearings over the last few years, finally getting back together with her baby boy this week. Their bittersweet reunion only took place via FaceTime for now, but they'll be getting back together in person later today. For the time being, Pollard shared a video of her first call with Bobby on Instagram, recounting the moment.

"There are no words to explain the JOY in my [heart]," said the rapper's mother. "God knows the way I Love my boys and I Thank him for bringing them both back to me in one piece the same way they left. I am so overwhelmed and in 6 years 2 months and 5 days and 5.5hrs I finally feel like myself again. God is so good and we are truly BLESSED!!!!"

In the video, Bobby gets outfitted with a chain as he makes his way home. "What's up baby boy," exclaims Pollard. "I miss you, stinky! Yo, I cannot wait to kiss you."



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

We'll keep you posted on Bobby Shmurda's return home, including his long-awaited reunion with Quavo of the Migos, and more. Welcome home, Bobby!