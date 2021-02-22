It's been a long time, but Bobby Shmurda's release date is finally approaching. With the beloved rapper set to return home this coming Tuesday, TMZ has already provided a glimpse at what he aims to do upon touching down. Unsurprisingly, Shmurda intends on staying relatively quiet, catching up with his family. His mother Leslie Pollard told the publication that she intends on whipping up a home-cooked meal, which would mark Shmurda's first since being imprisoned in 2014.

Pollard also explains that Shmurda intends on hitting the ground running on a musical level, picking up where he left off. While the hip-hop landscape has changed drastically since his incarceration, many have been eagerly anticipating Shmurda's release, including several rappers like Rowdy Rebel, Boosie Badazz, and Young Thug -- in fact, Thugger went so far as to promise Shmurda a collaboration, prompting Quavo and YG to echo the sentiment. Suffice it to say, don't be surprised to see Bobby Shmurda's comeback project be a relatively star-studded affair.

As for a potential timeline, Rowdy Rebel has already expressed interest in sharing the stage with Shmurda come Summer Jam 2021, provided an iteration of the festival is actually able to take place. Should that indeed transpire, expect there to be plenty of Shmurda music served up beforehand, which seems appropriate given his intentions to hit the booth with a vengeance. Overall, it seems like Bobby Shmura's many supporters will have ample reason to celebrate this year -- are you excited to see how the rapper's return plays out?

