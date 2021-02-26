Bobby Shmurda is fresh out of the pen and he's getting acclimated to his new reality as a free man. The New York rapper spent the last six years locked up on gang charges but, on Tuesday morning, he was released ten months earlier than expected, marking an incredible moment for hip-hop fans that have waited on his arrival for years.

Now that he's out, Bobby has been spending his time with his godchildren, his rapper peers Rowdy Rebel and Quavo, and of course, with the ladies. He shared his first twenty-four hours out with GQ's Frazier Tharpe, telling the journalist about his experience in prison, his plans now that he's out, and much more.

According to Thorpe's recollection of the day, Bobby was joking in nature, laughing about how long his showers could be. "How long I got in the shower?" he asked his friends, no longer sure of how real-life worked. Most important, and much like he was while locked up, he's in high spirits. "My spirit’s always gon’ be up. I used to sleep next to people who had 40 to life," detailed Bobby. "People who’ve been in there for 30 years and haven’t laughed—I’d have them crying all day. When you got good energy, no matter where you at, you can bring a smile to someone’s face."

While in jail, he learned how to get the best treatment. "I'm not saying jail is not going to break anybody. But usually, jail sh*t I don't really care about," he said. "Even though I'm locked up all the time, I still live good in jail. Since [I was] 12. You get the best treatment in jail when you get a job. Wanna shower five times a week instead of three? Get a job. Eat better? Get a job. More phone time? Get a job. But they kept firing my ass when they realized I was just doing it to stay on the phone."

According to Bobby, he only realized how important music was to him while he was locked up, which begs the question how he was feeling when "Hot N***a" blew up. "I didn't really care too much for it until I went to jail and I seen how the fans were loyal," he said. "I can’t name a week that I didn’t see at least 10 [pieces] of fan mail, throughout the whole bid." When asked what he was focused on pre-prison, Bobby admits that "money and b*tches" held a lot of importance to him.

Read Bobby Shmurda's first day out chronicles over at GQ at the link below.

