America is slowly easing into post-quarantine life as many businesses have opened once again, but there are a few cities that never seemed to have closed. People have been traveling to various parts of Texas, Florida, and Georgia for months as they enjoy fancy dinners, nightclubs, strip clubs, and the all-around vacation lifestyle. There have been videos posted of celebrities hosting club nights and artists performing at concerts, and while there has been criticism about their maskless gatherings, it hasn't slowed down the appearances.

In just over two weeks, NBA All-Star Weekend touches down in Atlanta. There have been mixed reactions about holding an All-Star game during these unprecedented times, but the city's Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms is happy to have the attention—but not the parties. "Under normal circumstances we’d be grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this isn’t a typical year. I’ve shared my concerns w/

@NBA & @ATLHawks & agree this is a made-for-TV event only & people shouldn’t travel to Atlanta to party."

The Mayor may not want to get the party started, but it doesn't look like her request is being taken seriously. There are already dozens of flyers floating about highlighting events in the ATL that weekend including appearances by Future, Tory Lanez, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, and Pooh Shiesty. Check out a few flyers below and let us know what you think about partying during NBA All-Star Weekend.