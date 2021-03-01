With Bobby Shmurda's release from a six-year prison bid captivating the hip-hop community, Karen Civil and her production company Civil TV released the official Welcome Home Bobby Shmurda documentary, designed to capture the beloved rapper's first day out. Boasting strong production value and cinematography from Destiny Fulfilled, Welcome Home begins but contextualizing Bobby's impact on the New York scene following the arrival of "Hot N***a" and "Shmoney Dance."

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

In the doc, footage of Shmurda touching down to find a collection of platinum plaques waiting for him can be seen in high quality, as can behind-the-scenes shots from his recent GQ interview with Quavo alongside him. From the look of it, Shmurda's spirits are infectiously high throughout as he reflects on some of the insights he gained in prison, including the mentality that many in jail don't understand their worth as individuals. Though the clip cuts off before he can really delve deeper, it's a testament to how he views the world at large.

The video also features an appearance from Fabolous, who offers a few words on the importance of Bobby Shmurda's release. "Bobby being home is impactful for the city in a time where the city been in a lot of headlines because of a lot of different things," explains Fab. "It's really solid that we get somebody representing the other side. The side that's rarely highlighted in this era. He's going to bring that energy to this era. The drill scene has been really missing his music."

Check out the full "Welcome Home Bobby Shmurda" documentary below.