50 Cent has been going after some surprising names. Nobody is safe from him right now because the rapper has the memory of an elephant and he's using it to list off everybody that potentially borrowed money from him in the last two decades. Fif has attacked Teairra Mari, Young Buck, Randall Emmett, Bow Wow, and even Tony Yayo on his current mission to make as much money from his peers as he can. When he called out Biz Markie, he was expecting the man to come through with a bag of cash but instead, 50 Cent found himself on the receiving end of a troll job.

Earlier today, Biz Markie became 50 Cent's latest joke rival when the Power producer asked him to pay up for all the cash he's borrowed from him over the years. "I ran into Biz Markie backstage in Minnesota. I said Biz I always loved ya music and all that but I need that money you owe me," wrote Fiddy. He wasn't prepared for what was to come -- just look at his face. "He had food stamps," said the New Yorker, looking unimpressed but still accepting the payment.

In Biz Markie's own post, he looks a little happier to be settling his debt, pulling through with a big smile and a joint selfie. 50 Cent is also feuding with Adrien Broner right now, threatening to take things to the ring if their emotions bring them there.

