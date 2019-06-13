fofty
- TV50 Cent Declares "Power" Star Jackie Long Debt Free"Power" star Jackie Long has apparently settled his debt with 50 Cent. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Has Harsh Words For New Nemesis James Cruz50 Cent gets back on his Fofty BS with a pointed teardown of James Cruz, deeming the man to be "a whole rat." By Mitch Findlay
- Beef50 Cent Loads Up Another Round For Irv Gotti50 Cent turns a wholesome day by the pool into a nightmare as he unloads yet another meme on his old pal Irv Gotti.By Mitch Findlay
- BeefTeairra Mari Takes Shot At 50 Cent, Fofty's Wrath Be DamnedTeairra Mari is playing with fire. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefJa Rule Ain't Scared Of 50 Cent: "Waiting For Him To Come Get Me"Ja Rule goes back in hip-hop history to prove he's harder than 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Sends Burly Man To Press Michael Blackson Over Outstanding DebtMichael Blackson promises to pay 50 Cent back.By Aron A.
- Beef50 Cent Continues To Torment Randall Emmett With Ruthless "Men In Black" Meme50 Cent is back on Randall's neck.By Aron A.
- Beef50 Cent Destroys Lala Kent & Randall Emmett With Cruel Memes50 Cent is not letting up on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.By Alex Zidel
- Beef50 Cent Tears Into Bravo Reality Star For Saying She Bruised His EgoLaLa Kent must not understand how 50 Cent moves.By Aron A.
- Antics50 Cent Finds A New Victim To Owe Him Money Following Tycoon WeekendDo not accept any gifts or money from 50 Cent, whether it's $5 or $500.By Aron A.
- AnticsCasanova Lives In Fear Of Fofty After His GF Accepts $10K From 50 Cent50 Cent gave $5K each to Casanova and his girlfriend but when will Fofty come out to play?By Aron A.
- Antics50 Cent Explains What Compelled Him To Buy 200 Ja Rule TicketsFofty simply can't pass up on a good deal. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefMichael Blackson Roasts The Hell Out Of 50 Cent Over Alleged Strip Club DebtMichael Blackson refuses to pay up.By Aron A.
- Original Content50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: The Long Kiss GoodnightFormer friends, former foes, and even Fortune 500 companies aren’t safe from Fofty or 50.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent & Fat Joe Unite To Put The Squeeze On Eif RiveraFofty calls in a favor from the Don. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. & 50 Cent Form Debt Collector Alliance: "Pay Me Expeditiously"T.I. enlists the best collector in the business. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBiz Markie Explains Why He Paid 50 Cent In Food StampsNo Chinese food is worth letting 50 Cent cover the bill. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather's DJ Jay Bling Over Post-Brawl FootageAs per usual, 50 Cent serves up the final chuckle. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentAdrien Broner Refuses To Pay 50 Cent By Monday: "I Ain't Giving You Sh*t"Fofty won't be pleased about this one.By Aron A.
- MusicBiz Markie Settles His Debt With 50 Cent In Food Stamps50 Cent gets paid... in food stamps.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Declares The "Bow Wow War" Has Come To An End50 Cent offers his blessings to a debt-free Bow Wow. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: The Issue Of Non-Refundable Stripper Bandz"The Real Bachelors of Atlanta" prove too much for an inebriated Fofty.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Continues Trolling Bow Wow: "Did He Just Call Ciara A B*tch?"How did Ciara get involved in this?By Alex Zidel