Whenever 50 Cent's "Fofty" senses start to tingle, you know there's some bad news around the corner. The New York rapper has been on a tear as of late, crossing paths with some of the world's most entertaining celebrities and demanding a percentage from them. During his new role as hip-hop's resident debt collector, Fiddy has taken aim at Teairra Mari, Young Buck, Randall Emmett, Jackie Long, and so many more. His most recent spat against Bow Wow appears to be nearing an end so Fif needed to find a new target. He ended up settling on his good friend Adrien Broner, realizing that he might owe him some money.

The boxer took to social media to call out 50 Cent for blocking him on Instagram, telling him that he might need to borrow a million dollars soon. When news got back to Fiddy though, he was not impressed. "Fuck you AB, we still mad about that money you made us lose on the fight," joked Curtis on his own page, rubbing in the loss. "Yeah I blocked your ass because you fucking up the money."

Commenting on his own post, Fif added some more, thinking it's about time he gives Broner an ultimatum. "IM STARTING TO FEEL LIKE YOU OWE ME AB. So have something for me by Monday," he wrote.

Uh oh. You better pay up AB because when it comes to 50 Cent's wrath, you don't want to be on the wrong side. Broner does pack a powerful punch though...