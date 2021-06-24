As new waves of rappers have emerged over the past few years and commanded the spotlight, it's easy to forget just how long some of the biggest artists in Hip-Hop have been at the top of their game. Weeks ago, the Hip-Hop community commemorated the 10-year anniversary of Drake's perennial classic single "Marvin's Room," and there's still a massive amount of 2011 rap nostalgia awaiting fans.

Recently, Big Sean hit Instagram to reflect on his debut album Finally Famous and reveal that he will be dropping a remixed and remastered version of the album this Friday, three days ahead of the project's true 10-year anniversary.



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

"It's the 10-year anniversary of my first album Finally Famous," Sean says. "I never experienced this, but obviously, I'm super grateful. It's the album that changed everything for me. It took me from being a mixtape artist to going city to city and hearing myself on the radio with "My Last" with Chris Brown to "I Do It," and "Marvin & Chardonnay" with me and Ye. "A**" with me and Nicki, I mean that sh*t still go crazy.

"That's back when we were rocking the TISA hats and the "POW!" chains," Sean continues. "It was all different experiences and my voice was super high, dog. I was just figuring it out, nervous as hell. [I was] relying a lot on No I.D. too. He not only executive produced the album but produced a lot of songs on there, and I was relying on his expertise as a producer. He helped me pull the album together."

Sean continues to walk down memory lane and reveal that artists like Young Thug, Cordae, and Lil Yachty have all given him his flowers for that project, noting that it inspired them at one point in their careers. In addition to reflecting on Finally Famous' upcoming 10-year-anniversary, Big Sean also comes through with a low-key announcement that along with his debut album's re-releasing this Friday, he will be sharing a new track, titled "Freshman 10." According to Sean, the song is a story-driven, freestyle-esque track that has already gotten approval from artists like Wiz Khalifa and J. Cole prior to its release.

Even more exciting, Big Sean confirms that he has more new music on the way this year, saying, "I know that yesterday's stats don't win today's games, so I'm excited for the new music we got coming too."

Be on the lookout for the 10-year anniversary edition of Big Sean's debut album Finally Famous and his new Hit-Boy-produced track "Freshman 10" when they arrives this Friday.