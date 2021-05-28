After dropping the incredible Detroit 2 album last year and recently collaborating with Sada Baby on "Little While," Big Sean definitely appears to be experiencing a high point in his storied music career, yet the Detroit artist also isn't afraid to put his music to the side in order to discuss important issues.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Sean and his mother Myra Anderson recently launched a wellness video series that has already covered topics such as mindset, sleep/circadian rhythms, meditation, diet/exercise, and the emotional freedom technique (EFT). Continuing to advocate for positive mental health practices, Big Sean also recently stopped by Ebro Darden's Apple Music series The Message to discuss a myriad of related topics. Check out some of the most noteworthy quotes below.

On the mental health and wellness video series that he produces with his mother:

I've been doing that with my mom. It was actually her idea because she been with me throughout the whole pandemic at my crib, and she sees the stuff that I have applied to my everyday life that helps me get through and helps me stay productive, stay inspired, stay active. Some of the stuff she’s taught me, some of the stuff I’ve learned on my own. But she was just like “Yo you gotta put people onto this, you gotta use your platform for not just music and all of that. She kept bugging me about it, it just made me be like… let’s just do it. Might as well just put the information out there for the people that can use it.

On the intentionality in his music:

I ain't the same as I was when I was 21 and 22 putting out my first album. It's a whole decade later, so if you stay the same and you ain't changed, you ain't growed, and that's just kind of weird. I embraced the growth and all of that, but I also don't want people to get it f***ed up that I really can, that the bars are still 100% there. I don't want people playing with my name for sure. From 2017 to 2020 I was doing a lot of stuff for myself so my last album was me getting back into my groove. I don’t think I need a longer break like that anymore. I’m gonna keep going with the music and like I said we have some new music on the way now. But it’s a different level of just… consciousness to it… that’s all.

On the importance of learning positive mental health practices at a young age:

It's really just health, bro. It really needs to be just like how they teach us about STDs and sex in health class, they need to make sure they teach us about how to deal with anxiety or how to breathe properly and all of that. It all should be together, because it's all connected. It's not like the head is separate from anything, it's all together.

The Detroit 2 artist also speaks on topics such as meditation, manifestation, breathing, and DMX's authenticity, so check out Big Sean's full The Message appearance below.

